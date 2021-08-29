Cosmos (ATOM) Takes Off After Cross-Chain Bridge Launch | Blockchain24

Momentum for V1 protocols grew throughout August as the long-awaited London hard fork rollout on the Ethereum network did little to address the network’s high transaction fees and confirmation delays.

One of the largest protocols that has shown the hospitality it deserves for those looking for an alternative was Cosmos (ATOM), an interoperability-focused project that has become the “internet of blockchains” thanks to the inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol. Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView data show that the ATOM price rose 180% from a low of $ 8.87 on July 20 to a high of 24.77 on August 22, as trading volume rose from an average of $ 250 million to $ 1.87 in 24 hours. billion dollars.

Three reasons for the strong readings from ATOM over the past month include the release of decentralized financial protocols on the network, the launch of a side-chain that allows asset exchanges between Cosmos and Ethereum, and the announcement of plans to bring Bitcoin into the Cosmos ecosystem.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has been one of the largest developments to emerge from the blockchain ecosystem in the last couple of years and should revolutionize the traditional financial sector. The recent launch of the first functional user interface for DeFi on Cosmos, known as Emeris, has been one of the biggest price triggers for ATOM recently, because the introduction of cross-chain exchange capabilities excited the Cosmos community and led to a surge in demand for the token. Through the new interface, users can access a range of DeFi cross-chain protocols on the Cosmos network and trade assets on blockchains such as IRISnet (IRIS), Persistence (XPRT), and Akash Network (AKT).









The second reason for the ATOM rally is the integration of Sifchain with IBC, making the project the first decentralized exchange to enable trade between the Cosmos ecosystem and the Ethereum network. Ethereum currently hosts most of the best smart contract protocols for DeFi and NFT, and this integration allows users of both ecosystems to easily trade assets between the two networks.

The third reason for the current bullish momentum stems from the announcement on August 23 that the Interchain Foundation (IFC), the organization that funds development grants in the Cosmos ecosystem, has provided funding to the Interlay Development Fund to bring wrapped bitcoin to the Cosmos network. Bitcoin is the undisputed leader of the crypto market and owns the vast majority of the accumulated wealth of the ecosystem, so the opportunity to work for Cosmos has the potential to attract new users to the network.

Interlay uses lock and hold technology that allows users to secure their Bitcoin and mints fully secured interBTC, which can be used in many DeFi projects, and this feature is already available as the Polkadot parachain. This integration will allow BTC to be used in the Cosmos DeFi ecosystem and will bring deep liquidity and increased utility to the network.