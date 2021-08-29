Dogemania: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Another Push for Dogecoin Adoption | Blockchain24

The Dallas Mavericks, a professional basketball team owned by billionaire Mark Cuban, are giving out electronic gift cards to cryptocurrency fans as part of their recently launched Cryptomania campaign.

You know what you want, https://t.co/VUydpLFzGh is ready for you. This is # Dogemania! pic.twitter.com/aSpraDOmCe – Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 27, 2021

Anyone who buys Mavs goods worth at least $ 150 in a single transaction with one of the supported cryptocurrencies will be able to get $ 25 in return.

The campaign is expected to run until the end of this year.

In early March, the Mavs became the first NBA team to use Dogecoin as a payment method, allowing them to buy tickets and merchandise using cryptocurrency, which is a popular joke.

This happened two years after the team started accepting bitcoins without much success. In April 2020, Kubinets reported that Mavs had only managed to accumulate $ 130 in the world’s largest cryptocurrency, which, in his opinion, underscores the problem of its massive adoption.









Amid the boom in the cryptocurrency market in early 2021, Cuban has dramatically changed its stance on Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency industry in general. A former skeptic who once said that he would rather own bananas than a flagship cryptocurrency predicted that Bitcoin will surpass gold in early April:

The younger generation will trust Bitcoin because gold itself is useless. What is gold for? It won’t do for anything.

Dogecoin is the strongest cryptocurrency

The owner of Dallas Mavericks said Dogecoin is the strongest cryptocurrency because of its community, a statement that only resonated with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Earlier this month, the Mavs also announced that those paying with Doge will receive special discounts in an attempt to further push the massive adoption of the meme coin.

However, Cuban doesn’t seem to put his money where he wants to. In mid-August, he faced backlash from the community after tweeting that his personal crypto assets are less than $ 494, which is obviously just a small change for the billionaire.

Cuban also came under the spotlight in June after the DeFi token he was promoting fell to zero.