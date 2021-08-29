Don’t Look Up Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence Coming to Netflix in December

Streaming Netflix has published the schedule of all premieres until the end of 2021. During this time, 43 new films will appear on the platform, Variety reports.

So, Adam McKay’s black comedy “Don’t Look Up” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence will be released on December 24th. We publish a list of the most interesting premieres of autumn and winter.









September

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X and Mohammed Ali – September 9.

“How much is life worth?” – Drama about the 9/11 attacks with Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci – September 10.

“Keith” by the creator of “John Wick” – September 10th.

Action Guilty with Jake Gyllenhaal and Paul Dano – September 24.

October

Night Teeth – October 20.

Army of the Dead spin-off Army of Thieves – October 29.

November

Western “The More Painful it Is to Fall” with Idris Elba – November 3.

Action “Red Notice” starring Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson – 12 November.

Halle Berry’s directorial debut in Bruised is November 17th.

December