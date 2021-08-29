Emaciated Julia Roberts at the Toronto Film Festival

According to some reports, the Hollywood movie star lost 13 kilograms in a fairly short period of time.

Subscribe and read Express Newspaper at:

The 43rd Annual Film Festival is taking place in Toronto from September 6 to September 16, 2018. Many stars of the world cinema have gathered in the Canadian capital. The event was also attended by the incomparable “Pretty Woman” of Hollywood, Julia Roberts, who is presenting the film “Bring Ben Back” at the festival.

50-year-old actress has noticeably lost weight, according to some reports, she lost 13 kilograms. The movie star appeared on the red carpet in a black long dress to the floor, which emphasized her slender waist.









It is known that the Hollywood actress strictly monitors her diet and follows a gluten-free diet, and also works out four days a week with a personal trainer.

Fans of the artist noted that in general she looks amazing for her age, but her thinness could not but worry them. Subscribers of Julia Roberts’ fan account on Instagram from all over the world were alarmed by the rapid weight loss of her beloved actress.

“She always looked healthy. But now she’s terribly thin. I’m worry”

“As always young, but very thin. What does not change is her smile all these years “

“Beautiful, but why so skinny? She has lost so much weight. “

“Favorite Julia Roberts, amazing as always. Inspiration for women who look so beautiful, timeless. “

(Comments translated by the author EG.RU)

Read also: Fans did not appreciate the appearance of Julia Roberts