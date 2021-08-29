Ethereum will help Microsoft fight piracy

The developers believe that the blockchain of the project can be used to store data and track primary sources.

Microsoft, one of the world’s largest software companies, is leveraging Ethereum’s tech solutions to combat piracy. Information about this appeared in the study of opportunities to improve the efficiency of the organization in the indicated direction.

In the document, the developers will present Argus, a completely transparent system for implementing anti-piracy campaigns.

"We hope that thanks to the safety and practicality of Argus, real anti-piracy campaigns will be truly effective by moving to a fully transparent incentive mechanism," the document says.







At the heart of Microsoft’s idea is the ability to provide transparency in tracking data by building Argus on the Ethereum blockchain. A decentralized format for storing information in a distributed registry allows us to guarantee the safety of information and its authenticity.

According to the research, Argus is able to track pirated content back to its original source using a special algorithm. At the same time, the developers noted that the system allows you to hide information about the fact of informing and verify information. This approach helps protect the platform from fake complaints.

We will remind, recently the market value of Microsoft corporation reached $ 2 trillion.