Experts told which cryptocurrencies will grow in price by the end of the year

MOSCOW, Aug 29 – PRIME. The most popular cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin, Ethereum and Binance coin – are unlikely to show the highest growth rates in 2021, investors are better off forming a portfolio of 5-20 altcoins based on fundamental indicators and technical analysis indicators, according to experts interviewed by RIA Novosti.

“If you look at the top 3 cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB – you can find an interesting pattern: when Bitcoin falls, then Ethereum falls even more, and BNB falls more than Ethereum. Accordingly, if Bitcoin rises, then Ethereum rises relative to Bitcoin , and BNB is growing relative to Ethereum. This suggests that the lower the capitalization, the higher the volatility. Most likely, none of the top 3 cryptocurrencies will show the greatest growth, “says Anatoly Ille, founder of the OTON ecosystem.

According to him, there is no point in guessing which cryptocurrency will grow the most. “You can only guess by chance. You need to form a balanced portfolio of 5-20 altcoins, based on fundamental and TA indicators, and fix profit on each of the coins in time, without trying to catch the maximum price, which is also impossible. This is exactly the way of trading on cryptocurrency. the market used by professional investors and traders, “the expert recommends.

According to him, some analysts believe that the altcoin season has already begun, as some NFT and DeFi tokens have grown significantly over the past month. “Namely Axie Infinity Shards (AXS), Solana (SOL) and Terra (LUNA). This is the first group of likely winners in the race, as the current bullish market cycle is characterized by the boom in NFT and DeFi technologies,” says Ille.

The expert added that other tokens, distinguished by breakthrough technologies, active development teams and promising roadmaps, can be identified based on fundamental features.

In addition, in his opinion, so-called memocoins, for example, Dogecoin, have a certain chance, the general frivolity of which is more than covered by the support of such influential figures as Elon Musk. “The growth of memocoins is usually supported by hundreds of thousands of retail investors, and is limited only by the scale of the hype,” he said.

Tatiana Maksimenko, the official representative of the Garantex cryptocurrency exchange, recalled that now there are thousands of cryptocurrencies on the market and new ones appear every week. “Sometimes the rate of some cryptocurrency can fly up hundreds of percent due to unconfirmed rumors. Sometimes this is the result of market manipulation,” she said.

“I believe that by the end of the year the largest growth will be shown by cryptocurrencies of blockchain platforms focused on creating smart contracts for decentralized applications or on protocols that ensure blockchain interoperability. I think that Cardano, Elrond, Solana, Polkadot will show significant growth,” she concluded Maksimenko.

The material is taken from open sources. The opinions of the experts mentioned in it may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. “Prime” does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a risky asset, investments in it can lead to losses.