Extreme celebrity diets. Is it safe to lose weight like a celebrity? Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston, Polina Gagarina

The figures of many celebrities can be envied, but their secret is not always only in training and proper nutrition. To prepare for a role or to look good in the frame, some take drastic measures. Is it safe to chase “stellar” harmony, we figure it out together with Irina Erofeevskaya, a nutritionist, a speaker at Evotren and the International Healthy Lifestyle and Sports Festival SN PRO EXPO FORUM.







Nicole Kidman and detox

Nicole Kidman looks great even at 53: such an age is not an excuse to launch herself, says the actress. One of the secrets to her slimness is regular detox. Nicole arranges three fasting days every two weeks. At this time, she does not eat anything, only drinks herbal tea and freshly squeezed juices. In her opinion, it not only helps to lose weight, but also good for health.

Irina: I do not fully support this method, since fasting for more than one day should be supervised by specialists. And when there are only teas and fresh juices in the diet, this is considered starvation. If the body is completely healthy, one or a maximum of two fasting days per week are allowed. And the interval between them should be at least three days.







Milai Jovovich and the “water diet”

According to the celebrity herself, the basis of her diet is maintaining water balance. She tries to drink two liters of water every day. This allows Jovovich to maintain a figure.

Irina: I completely agree with this point. Everyone should try to drink two liters of water a day. It really improves the metabolism and structure of the skin. In general, the rate of water can be calculated as follows: 30 ml per 1 kg of body weight.

Jennifer Aniston and the puree diet

The Friends star has looked to many ways to lose weight. One of them is a puree-based diet. During such a diet, the menu consists exclusively of smoothies, mashed soups and other dishes of the same consistency. In this case, oils and spices are temporarily excluded.

Irina: Food that is in a smoothie state, that is, finely dispersed, is easier to digest, but rather tasteless. This means that a person will not be able to stay on such a power system for a long time. Therefore, you can adhere to it for no more than 3-4 days, and if you are in the domainopausal age (approximately from 30 to 50 years) and do not have any diseases of the gastrointestinal tract.









Ekaterina Andreeva and intermittent fasting

Ekaterina Andreeva on her Instagram talked about a diet that allows her to maintain excellent shape. The TV presenter eats on an intermittent fasting system and does not eat for 16 hours. “In Moscow, I generally eat at 7 pm, and then I don’t eat at 4 pm, and therefore breakfast is my favorite meal,” Andreeva wrote under the morning photo. She claims that such a diet allows you to feel refreshed throughout the day.

Irina: I support intermittent fasting. Indeed, it is very beneficial for our body. With such a power system, we get energy. The fact is that the digestion process takes a huge amount of energy, and with intermittent fasting, they are not wasted. In addition, the body gets rid of excess extracellular fluid, edema – this is also very healthy.

Polina Gagarina and the six petal diet

After the birth of a child in 2007, the singer gained weight and could not lose it for a long time. According to Polina, a strict diet helped her. “Firstly, I went on a strict diet. I alternated: a day I eat only rice, another day – chicken, the third – only vegetables or a light vegetable soup. And strictly until six o’clock in the evening! At first it was hard, I was tormented by hunger all the time, and then I got involved, “the singer shared with her subscribers on Instagram.

Irina: As I understand it, this is a six petal diet. It does not have a very healthy effect on the body. This system works on the principle of separate nutrition: day – cereals, day – proteins, day – fiber, etc. Such a basis is more suitable for a fasting day (one, maximum two days a week). But if you eat like this for six days in a row, this is insane stress for the body and absolutely no benefit. Yes, the weight can go away, but at the expense of water, muscle tissue and only to a minimum share due to fat. Moreover, on such a diet, kilograms most often return, if the result is not reinforced with intense physical activity and further proper nutrition.







