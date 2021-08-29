Grammy winner Ariana Grande secretly and modestly married

Ariana Grande got married. The 27-year-old American actress and performer married her lover Dalton Gomez – the boyfriend of a foreign star works as a real estate agent.

Ariana Grande’s wedding took place last weekend, but only now has become public and press information. The singer’s celebration was modest and secret: the Grammy winner did not announce her plans, and invited only relatives and close friends to the holiday. The ceremony took place in Montecito, California, at the artist’s home.

“The wedding was small and intimate, less than 20 people. The room was full of love. The couple and both families are very happy,” – quotes the words of insiders People.







Ariana and Dalton met in early 2020. The singer chose a new mansion and turned to the agency where Gomez works. At the end of the year, the lovers got engaged. Then the girl said that she dreamed of spending her whole life with Dalton, and dedicated one of the albums to him.

Before the wedding, Grande dated rapper Big Sean, dancer Ricky Alvarez, performer Mac Miller and comedian Pete Davidson.

