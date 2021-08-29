Greek roots and 9 more surprising facts about Jennifer Aniston

3. During her work on Friends, Jennifer was nominated for the prestigious Emmy award five times and the award winner once. The series made her not only famous – it turned Aniston into a global star, as the sitcom was broadcast in many countries, not just in the United States. By the end of the filming process, which lasted almost ten years, Jennifer was already receiving one of the largest royalties – about a million dollars for each episode with her participation.

4. The heroine Aniston from “Friends” has become truly cult. Rachel was not only a treasure trove of quotes and wise advice, but also a style icon that women around the world tried to copy. The main and distinctive feature of the image of Jennifer and her character was precisely the hairstyle, but few people know that such a resounding success in the actress’s hair happened thanks to the clumsiness of her hairdresser, who accidentally cut a few extra strands, and he had to equalize the hairstyle. Jen’s hair eventually began to look well-groomed and stylish, and she has been trying to keep it that way for many years. No one even knows that in fact she is the owner of luxurious curls.