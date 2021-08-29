Independence Day of the United States: how celebrities celebrated

Many stars shared eloquent photos on social networks: Alessandra Ambrosio, Enrique Iglesias, Courtney Cox from Aniston and Kudrov, Courtney Kardashian, Gelly Berry and others. How was the holiday weekend – look further.

Interestingly Eating 150 Million Hot Dogs: Interesting Facts About US Independence Day and Celebration Traditions

Alessandra Ambrosio

To celebrate Independence Day, the star chose a spicy look – a solid white swimsuit with the image of the US flag. By the pool on the estate, she was holding balloons in the symbolic colors of the flag, and she was also wearing blue glasses.

“Happy Independence Day to us!” – wrote the model.

Halle Berry

The American actress not only celebrated the holiday on a yacht, but also showed her boyfriend, singer Wang Hunt. They were dressed in comfortable sportswear with alcoholic drinks in their hands.

Enrique Iglesias

The Spanish performer also celebrated Independence Day with his family – together with his beloved Anna Kournikova and three children – Lucy, Nicholas and Mary. They were vacationing on a yacht in US waters and having fun in the pool. Together with his older children, Enrique posted a rare photo.

Demi Moore and daughter Rumer

The ex-wife of Bruce Willis and her daughter Rumer are vacationing together on the Greek island of Santorini. But even from Europe, they did not forget to congratulate their fellow countrymen on the holiday, sailing on a yacht.









“Happy Independence Day from Santorini!” – wrote star mom Demi.

Courtney Cox, Aniston and Kudrov

The three celebrity girlfriends keep getting together for the holidays since the Friends Reunion special. They also decided to celebrate Independence Day together.

“Happy Independence Day. Kisses,” wrote Courteney Cox on her Instagram.

Elsa Hosk

Although the model is originally from Sweden, she has long established her work and family in the United States. The star celebrated July 4 in a narrow circle – in the company of her beloved Tom and little daughter Tulukka. They walked together along the calm streets of the city.

“Merry 4 July” – wrote the star.

Julia Roberts

Despite rumors of divorce in 2020, Julia Roberts celebrated not only the main American holiday on July 4, but also the 19th anniversary of her marriage. Together with her husband Daniel Moder, she published a romantic photo from the seaside.

“19 years old! Everything is just beginning,” – wrote the actress.

Kourtney Kardashian

The main holiday in her country was celebrated by the secular lioness Kourtney Kardashian. The star showed vivid footage from a holiday near the ocean, wearing a swimsuit in the symbolic colors of the US flag and a Panama hat. She supplemented her message with a laconic “emoji flag”.