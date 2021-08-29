Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid and other stars who were chased by stalkers

Selena Gomez

The profession of a star is not as attractive as it might seem at first glance. Often, celebrities unwittingly become participants in unpleasant and even dangerous situations in which they are involved by third parties. Today we are talking about stars who became objects of unwanted attention and faced harassment and unnecessary anxiety by stalkers.

Selena Gomez

In 2014, famous singer Selena Gomez was constantly harassed in her private home in Calabasas. After a year, she gave up and put her house up for sale. As USA Today reported, the star-obsessed fan of Che Cruz was re-arrested near Selena’s house a few hours after his release from custody.

Another star-obsessed man, Thomas Brodnicki, said he talks to God about killing a star more than fifty times a day. He also insisted that Selena demand a restraining order from the court to prevent him from trying to contact her.

I will not mind a restraining order against me because I know this is the only thing that will make me stay away from Selena.

– he said.

Taylor Swift

In 2016, the popular American singer Taylor Swift was pursued by Mohammed Jaffar, who appeared near her house several times. It even got to the point that he continuously rang the doorbell and even climbed onto the roof of her mansion. In March 2017, he was arrested.

But this was, alas, not the only time when Taylor had to be very frightened. In April 2018, a masked man named Julius Sandrock traveled over 1,000 miles to track down the star at her Los Angeles home. When arrested, a weapon, knife, rope and gloves were found in his car.

Another stalker sent messages to the star and her father for months about the following.

Without her, I will be forever alone on earth, and she will continue to enter into unsuccessful relationships that break her heart.

The Lord will kill all the Swifts, and then the problem will disappear. He also added a photo of a star to the message with the inscription “A whore named Satan dies.”



Kim Kardashian

In 2010, Kim Kardashian went to court to issue a restraining order against her alleged pursuer Dennis Sean Bowman. According to her, the man constantly wrote to her on Twitter and appeared at all events in Los Angeles, where she also visited.

Kendall Jenner

In October 2018, media reported that Kendall Jenner had received an injunction against her pursuer, John Ford. He invaded her private property four times in three months. During one of these infiltrations, the model was at home.

But this was not the first time Kendall had encountered stalkers. In 2016, Chavon Mackenzie chased a model into the driveway, screaming and banging on the window of her car.

He said that he needed to talk to me. And I said that he needed to leave. I immediately called my friend and began to cry. He stood at the window of my car, knocked on him and yelled at me, – shared the star.

Kylie Jenner

Like the older sisters, Kylie also had an unpleasant experience with stalkers. A man named Marvin Magallanes repeatedly tried to break into Kylie’s house and ended up ramming her gate with his car. The police were able to track him down after the second such incident.

In 2017, he confessed to killing a homeless man named Saba Alsaad. After that, the police were able to establish a connection with Magallanes with the murder of another homeless person. Kylie’s pursuer was eventually arrested for both crimes.

Gigi Hadid

In 2015, a man named Marcell Porter tried several times to break into the apartment of the famous model Gigi Hadid in New York. He also wrote on his Facebook page messages addressed to the star, confessing his love and calling her his soul mate.

In 2017, he was sentenced by a court to a three-year prison term.

Bella Hadid

Gigi’s older sister, Bella, also failed to escape persecution. From December 2017 to February 2018, she was bothered by a certain Ryan Perez, who, according to her, left her “scary messages” on social networks. In early 2018, he was arrested outside her home in New York after posting pictures of her apartment.

Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale star had to deal with a very persistent pizza delivery guy who kept her phone number after she ordered food. Lily said that he tried to get her to subscribe to his instagram. It sounds, of course, quite harmless compared to other stories, but nevertheless, this is also an invasion of privacy.

Ariana Grande

In 2016, Ariana Grande’s alleged persecutor Timothy Normandine pleaded guilty to criminal charges for spying and sending her unwanted gifts. He managed to send her a pumpkin, a bracelet, a dog’s and a cat’s calendars and eight scented candles. On his Facebook, he wrote a poem and asked the star if she would be able to regard him as “more than dirt” if things were different. He tried to disrupt her Christmas party and was eventually sentenced to three years probation.

Justin Bieber

Several years ago, two stalkers were going to castrate and kill the famous Canadian singer Justin Bieber. Tanner Rouen and his nephew Mark Staake were arrested in November 2012. They were acting on the orders of Dana Martin, who is serving two life sentences for murder and rape. He was apparently obsessed with Justin Bieber. In an interview with journalist Kevin Gray, he told why he chose the singer as his goal.

All this was not for people to know who I was. I did it because he changed and it made me angry,

– he said.

Martin also shared details of what he would have done with the singer if he had not been in prison.

If I were free, I would put Bieber in a cage, rape him several times and post it on YouTube.

– he declared.

Beyonce

Bessie Essien, who was chasing Beyoncé, believed in the theory that the star died a few years ago, and an impostor took her place. He sent the singer hundreds of threatening letters and insane religious books. As a result, in 2011, she managed to obtain a restraining order.

Miley Cyrus

When Jason Louis Rivera was stopped by the police while trying to break into Miley Cyrus’s house with scissors in hand, he said that he had been friends with the star for five years.









She’s my wife,

– he told the police.

He was sent to prison for a year and a half for violating the boundaries of private property.

Britney Spears

Japanese Masahiko Shizawa, who thought he was madly in love with Britney Spears, sent the star numerous emails, pictures of himself and messages saying that he was stalking her. She applied for a restraining order, but Shizawa continued to fly to the United States to pursue her.

After confronting the singer’s guards, he sued Spears for experiencing emotional stress. He, of course, lost the trial.

Blake Lively

The persecutor of the actress Blake Lively, aspiring Russian actor Sergei Mifle, began to appear on the set of the TV series “Gossip Girl”, in which she starred. He claimed that he had a “metaphysical connection” with the star. He also stalked Lively’s mom Elaine by calling her on the phone. In the end, the court ordered him to stay away from both women and issued a restraining order.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

After Dawnette Knight became obsessed with Catherine Zeta-Jones’ husband Michael Douglas, she began to send the actress letters in which she wrote that if Catherine did not leave her husband, she would cut her into pieces and feed her to the dogs. The woman was sentenced to three years in prison.

Jennifer Aniston

The stalker who pursued the popular Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston tried to get to her for several days. However, after the police found his car with the inscription “I love you, Jennifer Aniston”, he was sent to a psychiatric clinic for treatment.

Rihanna

A distraught fan of the singer Rihanna broke the window in her house, throwing a chair at it, and then broke into the mansion of the star, claiming that he was her future husband. The man was caught, and he said that this was not the first time he visited the house of a star.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Dante Michael Solu was obsessed with the actress Gwyneth Paltrow: he sent her five letters a day and sent boxes of pornography. He also came to her parents’ house and said that he wanted to “cut the sin out of her with God’s scalpel.” After he sent a vibrator and confessed his love to her, he was eventually declared insane.

Kylie Minogue

Last year, Australian singer Kylie Minogue had to get really nervous when she found out that a stalker found out where she lives. The man began to call her on the intercom, apparently, demanding to let him into the house. Then the star called the police. Not seeing the corpus delicti, the law enforcement officers released the guy, but they issued him a warning about harassment.

Natalie Portman

For a long time, Hollywood actress Natalie Portman was pursued by a fan who called himself John Wick (that was the name of Keanu Reeves’ character from the famous action movie). He called her on the intercom and craved communication. As a result, the court forbade him to approach the Portman family closer than 100 meters for five years. But he disobeyed the court’s decision and soon reappeared near the actress’s house in Los Angeles. Noticing him, the star left her mansion and called the police. The man, who claimed to have a telepathic connection with Natalie, was admitted to a psychiatric clinic.

Kate Beckinsale

British actress Kate Beckinsale has encountered stalkers more than once in her life. In 2016, she was pursued by a fan named Terry Lee Repp – the man threatened to stab the star. And in 2017, she even postponed her public appearance after the police arrested her alleged persecutor. This spring, the star had to call the cops when she saw a stalker outside her Los Angeles home.

Alexandra Grant

The news that Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves had a sweetheart made a lot of noise. The actor, we recall, meets with the American artist Alexandra Grant. Until recently, her name was known only in narrow circles, but after she was published with Reeves, she became known to the whole world.

However, reports that the actor finally found happiness in his personal life, not all of his fans were delighted. So, Alexandra had to experience for herself what an insane fan obsession is. Reeves’ sweetheart went to court to get a restraining order against a 67-year-old fan of her boyfriend, who had been stalking her for several months. As a result, the court forbade the actor’s fan to approach his chosen one, her house and place of work closer than 100 meters.