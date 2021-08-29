Jennifer Aniston’s old interview with David Letterman, suddenly leaked online, sparks anger among internet users

Jennifer Aniston / David Letterman

In 1998, actress Jennifer Aniston, who at that time was 29 years old, became a guest on the Late Show with host David Letterman. The reason was the release of the film “The Object of My Admiration”, in which the actress performed the main role.

On the air, Jen, who has a great sense of humor, told the presenter a funny incident of how she ran into her fans in the gym steam room. After the actress’s story, Letterman rode up to her in his chair and, apologizing in advance for what it might seem rude to her, asked to let him do something. Letterman took a lock of the actress’s hair into his mouth and did not let go of it for a while.

Jennifer Aniston, although she tried to play along and laughed, was clearly stunned. And when he handed her a napkin to dry her hair, she did not hide her disgust.

Twitter users who suddenly discovered this episode could not hide their outrage.

I was a fan of Letterman when I was in high school and university, but when I watch his old videos now, they seem terribly ridiculous and disgusting to me. The worst of them is the one where he sniffs Jennifer Aniston’s hair. Nothing funny about it, it’s just direct sexual harassment on the air,

Just watched a video of Letterman savoring poor Jennifer Aniston’s hair in the 90s. And I wonder if men have any chemicals in their brains that make them crazy,

Added another commentator.

Netizens recalled other interviews with Letterman, including his 2013 conversation with Lindsay Lohan. Then Letterman bombarded her with questions about rehabilitation. Despite her protests and reminders that they did not agree on this, the host continued to joke about her struggle with addictions.