Jolie’s kiss and black humiliation. Major Oscar scandals in history

For more than 90 years of the existence of the “Oscar”, the award ceremony has repeatedly fallen into scandals that have gone down in history.

On the night of April 25-26, the 93rd Oscar ceremony, the most prestigious award in the world, will take place in Los Angeles. Focus decided to recall the most scandalous stories associated with this award.

Be always up to date with the telegram channel Fast Focus.

1936: Dudley Nichols refused the award

Screenwriter Dudley Nichols was nominated for an Oscar for The Informant directed by John Ford and became the winner, but for the first time in the so far short history of the award he turned down the award. The reason for this step was Nichols’ support for the strike of the Hollywood Writers Guild, the union of which stubbornly refused to recognize the American Film Academy. While most of the stars showed up for Oscar night, Nichols stuck to the boycott and skipped the ceremony. The statuette was handed over to him by courier, but he returned it back. True, in 1938, Nichols changed his mind and took the award. This happened after the National Labor Relations Board approved the Writers Guild as a sales representative for filmmakers.

Dudley Nichols took the statuette only two years after the victory [+–] Photo: From open sources

Subsequently, Dudley was nominated three more times for the highest award in the world of cinema for the films “The Long Way Home” (1941), “Air Force” (1944) and “Tin Star” (1958).

A few years later, Nichols became head of the Writers Guild.

1940: first black laureate and humiliation endured

Hattie McDaniel won Best Supporting Actress for her role as Mom in Victor Fleming’s Gone With the Wind and became the first black Oscar winner in its 11-year history. Even the recognition of her talent did not save her from the humiliation of segregation: the actress was sitting in the back of the hall separately from other guests. The next black actress to win an Oscar will be Whoopi Goldberg for her role in the film Ghost, but that won’t happen until 51 years later.



Hattie McDaniel becomes first black actress to win an Oscar [+–] Photo: The Blueprint

The humiliation McDaniel experienced at the awards was not the first. A few months earlier, the actress and other African-American actors were not allowed to the premiere of the film in Atlanta, and when it was shown in Hollywood, the “colored” performers were seated separately from the other members of the film crew.

Having received the Oscar, McDaniel nevertheless thanked everyone for the recognition on behalf of her race.

1961: Choking Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth Taylor used to be the center of Hollywood gossip, but found herself in the midst of a real scandalous hurricane after her romance with Eddie Fisher was revealed. At the time, Fisher was married to one of America’s favorite actresses, Debbie Reynolds, and Hollywood was anxiously following events in the Taylor Triangle.

In 1961, the actress won Best Actress for her portrayal of Gloria in Butterfield 8, where she starred in Fisher. However, America quickly forgot about the romance of the actors after Elizabeth suddenly fell ill with pneumonia. At the ceremony, she appeared very weak and panting, but she received her first Oscar personally.

Elizabeth Taylor came to the Oscars very sick [+–] Photo: social networks

It is noteworthy that after 5 years the name Taylor again appeared on the front pages of the media due to a new scandal at the film awards. The fact is that in 1966, the film directed by Mike Nichols “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf”, where Taylor played with her husband, Richard Burton, claimed an award in 13 nominations, winning 5 of them. Burton, worried that the statuette might not go to him, but to his more successful wife, persuaded her to stay at home and not appear at the award. As a result, Liz actually won the award for the second time, and Burton’s award flew by. In total, Taylor has two Oscars, and Burton, who was nominated 7 times, did not manage to get a single statuette.



Richard Burton was jealous of his wife Elizabeth Taylor for her success [+–] Photo: Open sources







1970: George C. Scott calls ceremony “meat parade”

George Campbell Scott has been nominated for an Oscar three times. In 1960, he competed for the Best Supporting Actor award in the action film Anatomy of a Murder. Two years later, he was nominated for the same nomination for Billiard Player, and in 1971 he won Best Actor for his role in Patton, about a World War II general. In total, this work “plucked” 7 gold statuettes. As for Scott, he turned down the award and did not appear on the show.

“The ceremonies are a two-hour meat parade, a public show with far-fetched expectations for economic reasons,” the winner later said in a media interview.

George K. Scott as General Patton [+–] Photo: still from the film

Instead of Scott, the award went to the film’s producer Frank McCarthy.

Public demarche and criticism towards the American Film Academy did not prevent the fact that a year later Scott was again nominated for an Oscar for his lead role in the film Hospital.

1974: Robert Opel and his “flaws”

The appearance of a naked man on stage during the presentation of the film awards was one of the highlights of the 1974 Oscars. When producer Michael Phillips took to the stage to announce the Best Picture nominees and was waiting for Elizabeth Taylor to present the next winner, a man wearing her mother appeared on stage instead of Liz, showing the guests a two-finger gesture symbolizing the world, and hidden behind the scenes.

Without batting an eye, award co-host David Niven said, “Isn’t it interesting to think that probably the only way to make the audience laugh is to undress and show your flaws?”

David Niven managed to turn the moment with naked Robert Opel into a joke [+–]

Despite this trick, Opel, who entered the ceremony disguised as a journalist, was not even arrested. Moreover, he even held a press conference, stating that people should not be ashamed to be naked in public. It is also a “hell of a way to start a career.”

This did not bring him much popularity later, but he still received several offers from directors.

1989: Snow White and Oscar’s Biggest Shame

At the 61st Academy Awards, Rob Lowe took the stage with Eileen Bowman’s Snow White and performed an 11-minute sketch. The incoherent and senseless antics, written by the producer of the film “Grease” Allan Carr, known throughout Hollywood for his obscene parties and off-scale eccentricity, turned into a grandiose scandal. Not only did The New York Times write that the episode earned a “permanent spot in the annals of Oscar infamy,” but Disney also sued the Academy for its use of Snow White’s image. 17 famous actors, including Paul Newman, Gregory Peck, Billy Wilder and Julie Andrews, signed a letter calling the performance “a disgrace to America and the entire film industry.”

The 11-minute sketch was a real shame for the Oscars [+–]

As a result, Eileen paid with her career for participating in the sketch, and Lowe still managed to restore her reputation and even become popular after filming the series “The West Wing” and “Parks and Recreation Areas.”

2000: Jolie’s Passionate Kiss and the Stolen Figurines

The beginning of the new century was remembered by the spectators and regulars of the ceremony for two bright moments at once.

The first is a far from related kiss of actress Angelina Jolie with her brother James Haven in front of hundreds of millions of viewers. The actress received a statuette for her role in the film “Girl, Interrupted” and kissed James with emotion and passion. At that time, Angie did not get tired of shocking the audience, wearing gothic clothes and a medallion with blood on her chest, since she was the wife of the equally eccentric Billy Bob Thornton and was considered a very strange person. It will then be charity, six children and the mission of the UN Goodwill Ambassador, but for now, Jolie was off as best she could.

Later, the kiss of the brother and sister was explained by the fact that both were on emotions, and not only because of the victory of the actress. Before going to the ceremony, Angelina and James visited their mother, Marcheline Bertrand, in the hospital, who was undergoing her first chemotherapy that day, which affected their emotional state.

Angelina Jolie more than once shocked the audience with a kiss with her brother [+–] Photo: Getty Images

However, the ceremony in 2000 was not remembered with a single kiss. A few months before the show, the entire batch of 55 Oscars was stolen. It turned out that two employees of a shipping company were involved in the theft, which provided delivery from Chicago, where they were cast, to California, where they were engraved before being handed over. The thieves committed theft while loading in Los Angeles and wanted to sell a valuable cargo and make good money, but something went wrong. The statuettes, with the exception of three pieces, were found in one of the garbage cans near the supermarket, tidied up and handed over to everyone who needed it.

52 of 55 Oscars were found in a trash can near a supermarket [+–]

The man who found them received $ 50,000 and two tickets for the 2001 ceremony as a reward. True, later information appeared in the media that this money was also stolen from his apartment.

2017: The error came out

The musical “La La Land” was declared the winner in the nomination “Best Picture”. This name was voiced by Feng Dunaway after Warren Beatty opened the envelope with the name of the winner. However, when the filmmakers had already taken the stage for the coveted award, it turned out that in fact the statuette departed to the painting “Moonlight”. The culprit in this unpleasant story turned out to be an employee of the auditing company PricewaterhouseCoopers, which is responsible for counting votes and preserving information about the winner, Brian Callinan. He was aware of all the winners in advance and was in charge of the envelopes, but at that moment he was too busy with selfies with stars and posts on Twitter. As a result, he handed over the wrong envelope. The scandal was so serious that the film academy almost terminated the contract with PWC, but as a result, it was decided to limit itself to the removal of Callinan and tighten control over the procedure.

After the envelopes were confused with the name of the winner at the ceremony, the control over the procedure was tightened. [+–]

Recall that this year Brad Pitt and Zendaya will host the Oscars. Harrison Ford, Laura Dern, Joaquin Phoenix and other stars will also be attracted to the presentation of the coveted figurines. It will take place at the main train station Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony will be filmed like a movie, with the hosts “playing themselves, or at least a version of them.”