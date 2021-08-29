Kanye West and Kim Kardashian repeated their wedding vows

Происходящее было посвящено выходу альбома рэпера “Donda”.

The third presentation of the new collection of Kanye West made a deafening sensation.

On Thursday, August 26, fans joined the 44-year-old rapper at Soldier Field in Chicago for another launch party.

Viewers of the event, which was mainly centered around a replica of the star’s childhood home, were stunned by the last song and what happened after. Kanye was first “set on fire”, and then the performer met face to face with the “bride”.

Against the background of rumors about the identity of the singer’s chosen one, we can already safely say that the woman in a Balenciaga Couture wedding dress and in a veil that completely covers her face was indeed Kim Kardashian.

Among the Kardashian-Jenner family members who reacted to this moment was Kylie Jenner, who shared images of Kanye and the bride on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter at the end of the night to write “insanely beautiful !!!” referring to the final scene of the presentation.

A video posted to a fan account shows Kanye and the bride holding hands as they leave the auditorium after the show ends.

The evening, during which Kanye was dressed all in black and most of the time his face was covered with a mask, gave many other shocks.

Fans noted that Jay-Z and Kid Cudi’s solos, which were heard during previous versions of the album, were not included this time around. One of the performers of this version was DaBaby, who recently faced backlash over the homophobic comments he made earlier this summer.









Also, the audience was surprised by the fact that Marilyn Manson also stood on the porch of the fantasy “house” throughout the entire event.

In a lawsuit in May, the rocker was accused of rape and assault by his ex-partner, and in February he faced other charges pointing to his mistreatment of lovers.

It was the third album launch event since its debut at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 22 and the second at the same location on August 5.

During the first presentation, Kanye was rather depressed, while during the next he looked more lively, periodically doing push-ups and performing deadly stunts under the dome of the stadium arena.

However, there are still many questions about the album dedicated to his late mother Donda West. For example, what tracks will be included and who will be the guest stars of the final version.

It is also unknown when exactly to expect the album to be freely available.

Kim was present among the spectators of the first two events, along with the ex-couple’s children. During the third show, as it now became clear, it was she who became the main star.