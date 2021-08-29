Khloe Kardashian boasted a luxurious ring on her ring finger

The star fueled rumors of an engagement with Tristan Thompson.

American TV star Khloe Kardashian showed subscribers a photo of a rainbow manicure. On the ring finger of the star was a diamond ring with a large stone. Thus, Chloe fueled rumors of an engagement with her beloved Tristan Thompson.

In the comments to the photo, Chloe left emoji in the form of hearts. In the photo, she noted the master of manicure Chon Legend. Observant fans of Khloe Kardashian have noticed that Khloe was already wearing this ring in February when she posed to advertise her Good American shoe line.

– This ring had more photo shoots than Vogue, but there was no official statement [о помолвке], – wrote a fan in the comments.

Chloe and Tristan have been dating since 2016. In 2018, their daughter Tru was born. Tristan allegedly cheated on his beloved in April 2018, when Chloe was in her last month of pregnancy. Chloe gave the basketball player a second chance, but six months later, rumors of a second betrayal reached the star. This was the last straw in their relationship. The lovers broke up in February 2019, but continued to communicate because of their daughter.

In July 2020, rumors appeared in the media that Chloe returned to Tristan for the sake of her daughter. At the end of March 2021, Chloe announced that she and Thompson had decided to move. So far, they live in Cleveland.









Chloe Kardashian’s rainbow manicure and calico. Photo: instagram.com/khloekardashian.

In February, Khloe Kardashian already showed off the ring. Photo: instagram.com/khloekardashian.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with daughter Tru. Photo: instagram.com/khloekardashian.

