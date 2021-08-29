Sunday, August 29, 2021
    Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga Haute Couture Wedding Dress | Vogue Ukraine




    Kanye West has gone to great lengths to promote his highly anticipated 10th album, Donda. During pre-auditions, West gave his fans a multimedia experience based on his love of fine art and high fashion.

    The third event at Soldier Field in Chicago turned out to be perhaps the most personal. An exact replica of the house in which Kanye spent his childhood was built on the stage, and against his background he pronounced his wedding vows in front of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. All of this was done for a very intimate, autobiographical and undeniably stylish performance.




    Kim Kardashian appeared on stage in a wedding dress from the sensational debut of Demna Gvasalia in the world of couture. This elegant and simple dress was originally presented during the brand’s July show, which marked Balenciaga’s first haute couture collection since 1968.

    As a reminder, Kim and her children were also present at the previous Donda album audition events. Kardashian resonated with her black outfit and Balenciaga balaclava on July 22 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

    Based on materials from vogue.com


