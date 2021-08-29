Kim Kardashian is fueling rumors of a reunion with Kanye West. New details!

Kim Kardashian again hinted at renewing her relationship with Kanye West despite her divorce proceedings. Talk that the 44-year-old rapper has parted ways with 35-year-old supermodel Irina Shayk and spent a romantic evening with Kim at her favorite restaurant Nobu has not yet died down, as the 40-year-old diva is fueling rumors of a reunion with West again.

The other day, Kardashian in her microblog posted a photo of the dashboard of a luxury car, where a playlist with tracks by Kanye West from the new, not yet released album Donda was displayed on the monitor of the audio system. All songs were designated as Donda Mix Test. It turns out that Kardashian was listening to test recordings of songs through her iPhone, as the screen read “USB KKW iPhone 12 Pro.”

After Kim filed for divorce six months ago, she is always next to her ex-spouse at important events for him. So, Kardashian attended two concerts in support of Kanye’s new album Donda. By the way, the record is named after the artist’s mother, who died in 2007. At these performances, the rapper sang the song “Love Unconditionally”, which included the following words: “I am losing my family.” In the composition, he begs his lost love “to return”, after which the voice of his mother sounds, who says that her father taught her: “love unconditionally” and “never leave your family.”

West is now announcing his third show in support of Donda’s upcoming tenth studio album. The rapper will perform in front of a live audience in his second hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Recall that the founder of the KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance brands filed for divorce in February, citing the consequences of a year of irreconcilable differences when her star husband had mental problems.

Kim and Kanye got married in 2014 in a lavish ceremony in Florence after 2 years of romantic relationship. The star couple have four children in common: 8-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago and 2-year-old son Psalm. It is reported that the former spouses will issue joint custody of the children.