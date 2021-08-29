Mila Kunis spotted filming a new film in New York

Work on the film has just begun, and its release is tentatively scheduled for 2022.

Actress Mila Kunis came under the gun of the paparazzi in New York for kissing an actor Finn Wittrock… The couple were spotted in Midtown on August 28.

Milu Kunis and Finn Wittrock / Getty Images

On the set, which was organized just in the city, Mila wore a black mini dress with ruffles and brown sandals. Her fellow actor dressers picked up a blue shirt and milk pants and brown loafers.

The couple was captured while working on the new film “The Happiest Girl in the World”, which will be a screen version of the New York Times bestseller, a detective novel written by American writer Jessica Knoll.

Milu Kunis and Finn Wittrock / Getty Images







The novel tells the story of a young woman, the editor of a glamorous women’s magazine, who has a loving boyfriend. But as a teenager, she went through a series of horrific and emotionally devastating events, including a school shooting, that continued to affect her well into her adult years.

