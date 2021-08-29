NBA star Stephen Curry buys Ethereum Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT for $ 180K | Blockchain24

Stephen Curry made a top-down investment by purchasing a Tweed Monkey NFT from the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Pack for 55 ETH ($ 180,000).

Curry, who has won the NBA championship three times as a Golden State Warriors point guard, also updated his Twitter profile picture with his monkey, a blue, pathetic-looking chimpanzee in a tweed suit, and posted a selfie on the project’s Discord chat.

The 33-year-old basketball player’s monkey is one of 10,000 participating in the project. NFT doubles as an invitation-only club membership and a graffiti board for its members only. Owners have commercial rights to their monkeys.



Rare primate traits justify such a high price. Only 1% of monkeys wear tweed, 3% have zombie eyes and 5% have blue fur.

Almost a quarter have the same blank expression.









After Curry bought the NFT monkey, several people gave him 58 other NFTs, including scissors, a rock, and a hand-drawn edition of his NFT by Bored Ape.

According to CryptoSlam.io, just today the project had sales of $ 28.3 million, a record high.

Since its inception four months ago, the Ethereum-based project has achieved $ 320 million in sales, making it the fifth most popular NFT project. Sotheby’s will auction some of the monkeys on September 2.

CryptoPunks, another NFT avatar collection of 10,000 unique pieces, posted sales of just over $ 1 billion, being the most popular in its class.

Later today, the Bored Ape Yacht Club will take a snapshot of the blockchain before dumping “mutant sera” through the air, a tool that owners can use to breed their monkeys.

Breeding features from other projects allows users to combine NFTs to create new ones. It only takes one monkey to breed bored monkeys at the yacht club. The team behind the project does not disclose additional information.