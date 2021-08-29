plot, photo by Jennifer Eniton on the set

Filming of the 2nd season of “Morning Show”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the filming of Season 2 of The Morning Show has been postponed. However, the other day, the project was nevertheless restored, and the first photos from the set were rapidly spread on Instagram.

Interesting 30 TV series and shows most watched on Netflix in 2020

On the footage you can see the performer of one of the main roles – Jennifer Aniston. The actress appeared in front of the camera in the image of the journalist Alex Levy, who wore a white eco-coat and leather mittens. In addition, Jennifer Aniston did a light makeup with an accent on the eyes and wavy hair, which complemented the winter image of a movie star.

It is known that on the set of the “morning show” quarantine rules are strictly observed. In one of the frames, Jennifer Aniston appeared in a protective screen.

It is worth knowing 5 popular TV series of 2020 that influenced global trends

Reese Witherspoon also confirmed the filming of Season 2 of The Morning Show. The actress posted on the network a few-second video from the studio, where they will shoot part of the frames for the series.









“The Morning Show” season 2: what is known about the series

After the wild success of Season 1 of The Morning Show, there was no doubt that the series would continue to await viewers.

In the debut episodes of the project, TV presenters Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson revealed the truth about their ex-colleague Mitch Kessler. The man, using his popularity on the TV channel, seduced young interns and forced them to keep silent about the night spent together. After a high-profile revelation, Mitch will have to rebuild his life, and Alex and Bradley will rethink everything they did before.

At the same time, the audience will also receive a mention of the turbulent events of 2020. In particular, the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests will resonate in Season 2 of The Morning Show.

“My heroine takes a break and does not work on television. She returns to reality, and there is a thought that, plunging into true reality, she will ask herself:” What the hell is going on here ?! ” which has already happened, and we are going into the unknown with the question: “So what now?” – Jennifer Aniston told Deadline.

It is not yet known exactly when the new episodes of the “morning show” will be presented. The media suggests that this will happen before the end of 2021.