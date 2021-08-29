RM and Jungkook spoil BTS’s collaboration with Ariana Grande – POPCAKE

This year Ariana Grande (Ariana Grande) has become one of the most popular pop singers, well Bts… These guys have not stopped holding on to the very top for the last few years. That’s why when the musicians decided to combine their talents, the happiness of the fans knew no bounds…

Rumors that BTS and Ariana would be recording a collab started circulating back in 2019, but this September ARMYs saw something that made them 90% believe that boy band and american singer cook something hot for them…

It is possible that the boys from BTS specifically hinted at ARMY working with Grande, but it is possible that they accidentally burned the secret. In one of the videos where Jungkook (Jungkook) sitting in a recording studio, almost all sound has been removed (to avoid spoilers, of course).

But a couple of phrases (for example, how the singer drinks the word “yeah” several times), BTS still decided to leave. This is what helped netizens compare this recording with the video clip of Ariana, which the girl posted on the network just a couple of days later… And those sounds, of course, sounded suspiciously like a tune from a maknae video.

Fans are panicking over the possibility of a collaboration between Ari and BTS member Jungkook ~ After Ariana posted the snippet, BTS fans quickly noticed that the vocal melody and sound is extremely similar to a snippet of Jungkook singing in the studio. pic.twitter.com/G3dPKS5TSJ





– Jungkook ASIA⟬𝄞⟭⁷ (@JungkookAsia__) September 22, 2020

It was Far from the first hint that BTS is planning a collaboration with Grande… During the speech of the leader of the boy band RM on the red carpet, the musician said:

“We are always in favor of working with Ariana. She’s one of the best. “

Joon: “[We] always wanted to collaborate with Ariana… Actually, she was like practicing next to our studio and she said she wanted to see our rehearsals… Please collaborate with us, Ari. ” Hobi: “I want it, I got it …” 🎶@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/UChEOsc00U – 🧈 BTSx50STATES⁷🧈 (@ BTSx50States) January 27, 2020