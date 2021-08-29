Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively showed the first photo of a newborn baby and declassified its gender

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively, 32, and Ryan Reynolds, 42, became parents for the third time back in August (at least, insiders say so), but this became known only in early October. The celebrity couple was in no hurry to share the details of this joyful event, but yesterday the actor posted on his Twitter the first picture of a newborn baby and declassified its gender – the couple had a daughter.

I love British Columbia. And I want my daughters to grow up in the same playground in nature where I grew up,



– he wrote and urged to vote in the elections to the Parliament of Canada for a candidate who will pay a lot of attention to climate issues.

True, the fans of the couple could not make out the face of the baby – Reynolds hid it with a smiley. He also did not give the name of his newborn daughter.

The couple are also raising two more daughters: four-year-old James and two-year-old Ines. Lively’s third pregnancy became known in early May, when she and her husband attended the premiere of Pokemon: Detective Pikachu with a noticeably rounded belly.



Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with their daughters James and Ines







