Ryan Reynolds congratulates Blake Lively on his birthday with a series of bad photos

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Yesterday, 25 August, Blake Lively celebrated her 32nd birthday. Her husband, 42-year-old Ryan Reynolds, congratulated his beloved in his usual manner – he trolled her on social networks. The actor posted on Instagram a whole series of funny and far from the best photos of his wife. In almost all of the shots, Blake poses with his eyes closed, and the angles are not chosen well.

Happy birthday Blake

– Shortly signed the post Ryan.

At the same time, in the comments to the pictures, the actor jokingly remarked that “there are no bad pictures.” Blake has not yet responded to her husband’s congratulations. But, it is likely that this is a matter of time and she is already preparing a witty answer for him. The celebrity couple are known to love to make fun of each other. By the way, two years ago, Reynolds congratulated his wife on her birthday in a similar way – he posted a picture in which she is almost invisible, but he himself is visible.

In May, the celebrities who became husband and wife in 2012 announced that they were expecting their third child. Reynolds and Lively are raising two daughters: four-year-old James and two-year-old Ines.









By the way, earlier in an interview, both stellar parents hinted that they would like to have a big family.

There were five children in my family! Ryan’s family has four, so that’s our destiny

– Blake joked on the air of one of the Western TV shows.