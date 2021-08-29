Sunday, August 29, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    Ryan Reynolds gives rare interview about raising three daughters with Blake Lively

    Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

    In late summer, 32-year-old Blake Lively and 42-year-old Ryan Reynolds became parents for the third time – they had a third daughter. The media found out about this only in October, because the spouses carefully protect the life of their family. The other day, journalists still managed to ask the actor questions about her and get answers.

    In a conversation about the new film “Six Outlaws” (6 Underground), Ryan admitted that although he and Blake sometimes have a difficult time with three small children, they cope with all the difficulties.

    I like my life. I love my children. I know that it is not customary to talk about it. It’s hard with three girls – he said.

    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

    In another recent interview, Reynolds joked that by becoming the father of three daughters, he found a way to “wipe men off the face of the earth.”

    In an interview with Allure magazine, Blake Lively admitted earlier that she always dreamed of a big family:

    Oh, I would like 30 children if I could.

    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

    In relation to children, she and Ryan, according to her, have common views.

    Ryan received a good upbringing. We want our children to have the same normal life as we had in childhood, – said the actress.

    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds




