Sunday, August 29, 2021
    Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson on the set of Bliss in Croatia




    Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson on the set of the film "Bliss" in Croatia

    While some stars are enjoying their vacations, others are busy filming. Salma Hayek, 52, is working on a new role in Mike Cahill’s Bliss. The paparazzi caught the actress on the set in Croatia, where 50-year-old Owen Wilson was seen with her.

    The actress got into the frame when she walked with her partner in the film during a break between scenes. Hayek wore a white, Greek-style dress, tied at the waist with a belt. Wilson held an umbrella over her to protect her from the sun.

    In Bliss, Wilson plays a guy named Greg who meets Isabelle (Hayek) and becomes interested in her theory that the world around them is not really real. Madeleine Zima, Joshua Leonard, Deron Horton and other actors are also involved in the film.

    Hayek recently signed on to star in the Marvel Studios superhero film, tentatively titled Eternals, with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and others as partners.

