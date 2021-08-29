Monday, August 30, 2021
    Salma Hayek published a photo with her daughter for the first time in a long time




    The actress attended the premiere of the film “A Wrinkle in Time”

    For the first time in a long time, the famous Hollywood actress Salma Hayek posted a photo with her daughter on a social network. The picture shows 51-year-old Salma hugging her daughter and American actress Rowan Blanchard, best known for her role in the Disney Channel series “Riley Stories.” She also starred in A Wrinkle in Time, starring Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey. It was at the premiere of this film that Salma Hayek came with her 10-year-old daughter Valentina.

    28155497_216615185562670_923099496815001600_n

    Photo: instagram.com/salmahayek

    Salma Hayek met with François-Henri Pinault for a long time (he is the owner of many famous fashion houses and is one of the hundred richest people in the world). In September 2007, the couple had their first child in Los Angeles. The girl was named Valentina Paloma Pino. In July 2008, the couple broke up, their daughter stayed with Salma. However, after a while they reconciled and on April 25, 2009, the couple got married in the old theater La Fenice in Venice.




    We will remind, Salma Hayek stated that Harvey Weinstein threatened her with physical harm

    At the end of last year, Salma Hayek told The New York Times that while working together on the film “Frida” Harvey Weinstein repeatedly tried to persuade her to have sex, persuaded to give him a massage or take a shower with him.

