Salma Hayek surprised with new unexpected details about the movie “The Eternals”

The actress is confident that the “real” visuals and atmosphere will amaze the audience.

Salma Hayek as Ajak for The Eternals, art by Yadvender Singh Rana

Salma Hayek has shared fresh details on Chloe Zhao’s highly anticipated Marvel Comics movie “The Eternals”.



The Eternals will expand our knowledge of the cosmic side of the MCU as in the center of the plot will be the superheroes of the alien race Eternalswho lived among people for many years. Of course, Marvel fans will look forward to incredible locations digitally created by talented artists. However, in an interview with ET the performer of the role of the leader of the Ajak Eternals team surprised by the fact that there will be many real locations in the tape:

“I think the movie definitely has its own DNA in the Marvel Universe. This is different. It was directed by a woman, and we didn’t shoot most of the scenes in the studio. These are real locations, which is unusual for Marvel.“.

Hayek also admitted that she is absolutely delighted with how “The Eternals” turned out.… He says fans have never seen anything like this:

“I’m so excited, this is definitely a special movie, it has a unique vibe. I like my character and I like the cast. ”

It is likely that most of the encounters between the Eternals and their longtime enemies, the Deviants, will take place on Earth. In addition, we may be shown some scenes with past eras, so that some of the locations must have been redesigned “antique”. And as some “alien” places they could use the desert or some other interesting locations.









The film also stars Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Brian Tyree Henry, Leah McHugh and Kumail Nanjiani.

The Eternals is set to premiere on November 4th.