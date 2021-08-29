Selena Gomez has once again defended Hailey Baldwin after attacks by haters on the network

Selena Gomez and Hayley Baldwin

Despite the fact that 27-year-old Selena Gomez has never come into conflict with the wife of her former lover Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, the public often thinks there is a feud between them. And in order to prove their case, Internet users try to find confirmation of this every time.

Yesterday, the singer and her friends dined at one of the restaurants in West Hollywood – there she went to celebrate the release of her new album Rare. By coincidence, 23-year-old Haley ended up in the same institution – the model was dating her friend, singer Madison Beer. However, Gomez’s fans did not believe in the accident of this meeting – they thought that Baldwin had come to the restaurant on purpose to ruin Selena’s holiday.



They began to express their anger in the comments to the last picture of Madison Beer on Instagram, as Hayley limited the ability to comment on her pictures. In expressions, they were not shy and called Baldwin a toxic snake, and also accompanied their words with smileys depicting a snake.

However, Gomez was not at all happy about such “support” of fans – she also commented on the last picture of Bir and said that their meeting was really accidental.

Reading all this is disgusting. It was completely unintentional. I am very disappointed that people talk to other people in this way. There’s no problem,

This isn’t the first time Gomez has asked fans to leave Hayley alone. She had already urged them not to be rude to anyone and to be kinder.