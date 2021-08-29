Selena Gomez showed off a new hairstyle

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, 27, decided to keep up with other singers conquering the cosmetics industry and create her own brand of cosmetics, Rare Beauty. Very soon, fans of the pop star will be able to appreciate her new venture, but for now she is stirring up interest in her by posting selfies in new looks.

Today Selena showed on Instagram how much curls suit her. Gomez shared with followers photos of her with the new styling. The star’s makeup was probably done using Rare Beauty cosmetics, as she linked to the brand’s fresh page in a post.



Shortly before the announcement of the launch of the brand, the singer released a new album called Rare, which fans of her work have been waiting for four years. In interviews and new songs, she touched on the topic of an adequate attitude towards herself, love for herself and the uniqueness of each person.

Rumors of Gomez’s business interest in the beauty industry surfaced last summer when the media learned that the US Patent and Trademark Office had registered the Selena Gomez trademark for a range of beauty products.







