Selena Gomez was not allowed into Russia due to LGBT support – POPCAKE

In 2013 Selena Gomez (Selena Gomez) faced a visa application center refusal that forbade her to fly to Russia. Then the artist was at the peak of her career and with great enthusiasm wanted to visit our capital, however, after hearing the unpleasant news of the refusal, she also canceled a series of their concert events in Japan and Europe.

Initially, Sel also planned to visit in Belarus, making an additional stop in Ukraine after a number of dance shows in Russia, but none of her plans were destined to come true.

The singer was denied a visa because of her views on rights LGBT peoplewhom she has always supported. According to reports from Gomez’s managers, views on homosexuality were directly associated with visa refusal. Despite the conservative outlook of the embassy, ​​the singer does not care declared publicly that gay people should not be prejudiced.









“I believe in the rights of the gay community and everyone should have their own voice. Now in our world it is difficult to achieve legal justice for LGBT participants, but I do not give up my words and I want to support the LGBT community as a whole, ” – Sel has publicly expressed.