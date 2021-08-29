Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty brand debuts at Sephora

Published by







1 Sep Feb 2020



On Thursday, September 3, California-based beauty label Rare Beauty, founded by singer and actress Selena Gomez, launches its first line of “thoughtful, rigorously tested” products exclusively at Sephora in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Rare Beauty Products – Photo: Rare Beauty – Foto: Rare Beauty

The brand’s debut offering includes 150 items in 14 categories, including Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner, Blot & Glow Makeup Kit, Brow Harmony Brow Pencil & Gel, and a range of foundations, primers and concealers.









In line with the current drive for inclusiveness in the cosmetics industry, Rare Beauty’s debut line will include 48 foundation shades to suit as many skin tones as possible. The line also includes eight shades of With Gratitude Lip Balm, Positive Light and Soft Pinch, and 12 shades of Lip Souffle.

According to Rare Beauty, Gomez has been involved in “every step of product development” for the brand, which offers cosmetics for “daily expression” and carries a message of inclusiveness, self-love and acceptance.

“I am very pleased to present cosmetic products that not only are of high quality, but also highlight what makes us unique. They are not about being someone else, but about being who you are, be it bold makeup or almost no makeup, ”Gomez was quoted in a press release.

1% of all Rare Beauty sales will go to the Rare Impact Fund, which facilitates access to mental health resources. The foundation recently announced its goal of raising $ 100 million over the next 10 years to help provide mental health services to underprivileged populations.

At launch, Rare Beauty products will be available exclusively in Sephora stores and on Sephora.com, as well as the brand’s own online platform.

Following its North American debut, Rare Beauty will also hit other countries in 2021.

