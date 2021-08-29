Social networks: Internet and media: Lenta.ru

Hollywood star, actress Angelina Jolie signed up on Instagram to support the people of Afghanistan. On her page, she plans to publish stories of Afghans, as well as share “the voices of those who fight for human rights around the world,” wrote Jolie.

Jolie said that she met with Afghan refugees two weeks before the terrorist attacks in the United States on September 11, 2001. The actress stressed that she was bitter to see how the inhabitants of the republic were forced to leave their homes because of the fear and uncertainty that gripped the country. She created an Instagram page, posting as her first post a letter from an Afghan teenage girl.

“Now the people of Afghanistan are losing the ability to communicate on social networks and freely express their thoughts. Therefore, I went to Instagram to share their stories and give an opportunity to speak out to those who are fighting for inalienable human rights, ”wrote the star.

In the letter, the girl told how much they are afraid of the militants of the Taliban terrorist movement in Afghanistan. (prohibited in Russia)… The teenager stressed that before the inhabitants of the republic had rights, but when they “came”, all “dreams are a thing of the past.” She also added that she does not believe that the Taliban have changed and will allow Afghans to live as before. In addition, the author of the letter expressed her fear for the women of Afghanistan.

“Perhaps we will go back 20 years and we will have no rights again. Life is dark, we have all lost our freedom and now we are in prison again, ”concluded the girl.

After the capture of Kabul on August 15, the Taliban announced that Afghanistan was completely under their control. The militants subjugated most of the country and all major cities in a few weeks. On the same day, President Ashraf Ghani left the republic. The leadership of the state has passed to the interim council, which will transfer power to the Taliban.