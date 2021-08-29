Solana displaced Polkadot and moved up to 8th place in capitalization

Experts drew particular attention to the fact that the growth allowed Solana to rise to 8th place in the CoinMarketCap ranking, bypassing the once promising platform Polkadot.



Both blockchains are L1 networks with their own infrastructure and support for smart contracts. This is where the coincidences end, the Polkadot developers attracted investors with the idea of ​​creating a system that unites around the main blockchain – parachains, other L1 networks. Solana works without including various sidechains and sidechains in the underlying ecosystem.

Polkadot has received the support of a huge number of startups that are engaged in the design and construction of parachains, covering all known decentralized technologies. The problem is that the developers do not have a deadline for the launch of the project, which reduces the value of the native DOT token.









DeFi smart contracts are already running on the Solana blockchain, around which the necessary infrastructure is rapidly growing. Last week launched: the network of oracles, NFT token platforms and new DEX exchanges. The number of investments blocked on Solana’s DeFi platforms has exceeded the level of $ 2 billion.

Analysts expect SOL to continue to grow. Blockchain could well compete with Ethereum due to its lack of scalability issues. Solana blocks are confirmed at a speed of 0.4 seconds, providing a throughput of up to 75k transactions per second.

Fast synchronization between nodes is achieved through the unique Proof of History consensus, backed by the Proof of Stake validation algorithm.