Solana entered the Top 10 Cryptocurrencies by Market Capitalization | Blockchain24

The Solana SOL token is currently one of the largest cryptocurrencies by market value thanks to growing institutional interest and the boom in non-fungible tokens (NFT) and decentralized finance (DeFi).

Institutional demand for SOL has increased in recent weeks

At a current price of nearly $ 95.76, the token has a market cap of $ 27.86 billion, making it the eighth largest cryptocurrency market and ahead of Polkadot’s $ 25.7 billion, according to data source Messari. The price of the cryptocurrency hit a record high of $ 96 this morning and has more than doubled since August 15.

“Institutional demand for SOL has increased in recent weeks,” said cryptocurrency financial services company Amber Group.

Osprey Funds registered the Osprey Solana Trust with the US Securities Regulatory Authority on Tuesday to give wealthy investors access to the SOL token.

“Generally speaking, money is flowing into Ethereum alternatives such as Solana, Cosmos, Luna and Avalanche,” Amber Group said.

Over the past four weeks, the tokens of these smart contract platforms have grown by over 80% compared to Ethereum (ETH).

Two weeks ago, SOL jumped at a big rate after Solana entered the booming non-fungible token (NFT) sector with the launch of Degenerate Ape Academy, a non-fungible token (NFT) project. It was a resounding debut: in the first ten minutes, 10,000 unique pictures of cartoon monkeys were sold. This led to the growth of SOL as people needed to buy cryptocurrency in order to buy monkeys.

“Once people bought SOL and felt the speed and low transaction costs for themselves, they became more optimistic,” said Packie McCormick, author of the Not Boring newsletter, in a recent essay titled “Solana Summer.”







Other developments, such as the debut of the Pyth Network real-time data feeder on the Solana blockchain, may have added a positive momentum to the token.

The ongoing NFT boom could bring more revenue to SOL. According to the Amber Group, the theory of reflexivity or positive feedback seems to play a big role in the NFT market.

“There is a supply crisis and a lack of transparency in pricing. Thus, the price ranges are wide, and at the moment it seems that the trend is the rise in prices, ”- said in Amber Group.

According to Bill Noble, chief technical analyst at Token Metrics, a cryptocurrency research firm, in terms of technical analysis, the path of least resistance for SOL is at a higher level.

“The next upside targets are $ 89 (now in support) and $ 145,” Noble said Friday. This, of course, depends on whether the market as a whole remains positive. ” ($ 145 is the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level.)

“Other than the market crash, I don’t think anything will stop this coin,” Noble said. Solana is likely to become a big platform for both DeFi and NFT. “

Katie Stockton, Founder and Managing Partner of Fairlead Strategies, said the charts show no signs of uptrend exhaustion and further gains are possible.

The sharp rise in the cryptocurrency from $ 70 to over $ 90 over the past two days has confirmed a breakout from the consolidation pattern. The breakout opened the door for a long-term target of around $ 126, Stockton said.

A bearish reversal will be confirmed if SOL prints two daily UTC closes below $ 70.