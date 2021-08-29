The eldest daughter Kim Kardashian has a live bearded dragon (photo)

A personal wardrobe has already been sewn for the pet and a precious stone has been allocated to him.

The 40-year-old almost ex-wife of American rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, boasted on social networks a new pet for her seven-year-old daughter North West.

V Twitter and Instagram, a mother of many children published pictures of a girl holding a lizard named Speed ​​in her hands. At the same time, the reptile is dressed in the same costume as on North. It is from the Kim Kardashian Skims collection of homewear.

“Meet a new member of our family … Speed. Actually, I didn’t plan to love Speed ​​the way I do now, but in the end I liked her! Actually, Speed ​​was my best friend Allison’s pet and we coddled her for a week, and then she did. and stayed with us, and whole months have passed! “, – reads the signature to the first tweet.

Soon, Kim published another fastdedicated to Speed ​​(translated from English Speed ​​means “speed” – editor’s note). She showed a set of clothes for a lizard, as well as a photo of a reptile with a red pebble on its head.

“Speed ​​got a new look with the Skims Cozy suits and even the Lil Uzi gem. Speed ​​really got the gem a few months ago: North always knows what the matter is! North and her bearded dragon go everywhere together, it’s pretty cute!” reads the tweet.



The lizard has already been "adorned" with a gem







The animal in the hands of the child is the agama, also known as the bearded dragon. These lizards are often kept as pets: they can live up to 10-15 years and are peaceful.



Agamas are common as pets due to their peaceful disposition.

In the comments to Kim’s posts, some users noted that these reptiles should not be held upright because it makes them difficult to breathe. In addition, warm outfits are contraindicated for them, since agamas are exotherms, and their condition directly depends on the ambient temperature. In the same things, they cannot sufficiently cool their body.

Such animals are not uncommon in Ukraine. They can be bought both at pet stores and on sites on the Internet. On the OLX resource, the cost of lizards ranges from 800 to 4000 hryvnia.

We will remind, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband after seven years of marriage. The reason was “irreconcilable contradictions.” Now all the children of the couple live with Kim, and she even shows on the Internet how she feeds them with the American equivalent of “mivina”. In order not to get hung up on problems in her personal life, the woman plunged into work. Most recently, she presented a collection of lingerie and homewear.