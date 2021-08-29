The official trailer for the second season of “The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon released

A trailer for the second season of The Morning Show has appeared online, starring Jennifer Aniston (Friends) and Reese Witherspoon (Legally Blonde). He appeared on the Apple TV YouTube channel.

The video presented a new twist in the story of the two TV journalists. After leaving the program, the heroine Aniston is asked to return for the sake of the stability of the UBA channel. However, achieving this will not be easy: it seems that the company will face charges – this time of racial discrimination.







