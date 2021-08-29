The split of the Ethereum network did not affect the price of ETH

At the end of last week, the Ethereum network split the blockchain into two parts.

A major reorganization of blocks in the altcoin network could have caused the critical error.

The Ethereum network has recorded a major block reorganization, developer Martin Holst Svende said. The bug affected versions of Geth client v1.10.7 and earlier.

According to Svendé, the reason is the exploitation of a bug that became known earlier. On August 24, Geth developers released a new version v1.10.8 and urged all users to update the software, writes forklog…

Ethereum developer Tim Beiko reported that three pools (Flexpool, BTC.com, and Binance) were running on an old version of the Geth client, causing a consensus error.









The reorganization occurred as a result of the exploitation of an error by an unknown attacker. It also affects other EVM-compatible chains, such as Polygon, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), xDAI, Görli, The Block notes.

In November 2020, a serious bug was also fixed in Geth, but then the developers did not focus on it so as not to attract potential attackers.

As a result, many node operators ignored the update, which subsequently led to a massive outage in the Ethereum network. The developers were then accused that the failure was the result of their actions, since they did not emphasize the criticality of the update.

Recall that on August 5, the London update was released on the network, which completely changed the mechanism for calculating transaction fees. Some of the commissions that miners previously received as a reward are now burned. Since the activation of the update, more than 110 thousand Ethereum have been burned in the altcoin network.

