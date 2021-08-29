There will be no divorce! 5 celebrity couples who stay together despite rumors

The exemplary spouses David and Victoria Beckham have been “divorced” more than a dozen times over the years that they have been together. There were reports in the media about the betrayal of a football player, to which Victoria did not react, noting only that she would deal with her family problems herself. There were often reasons for gossip: because the couple rarely went out together, or because Beckham seemed sad (and she rarely smiles at all). But nothing happened: in July, celebrities celebrated their 20-year wedding anniversary and once again confessed their love to each other – in defiance of all speculation and suspicions.







