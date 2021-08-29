There will be no divorce! 5 celebrity couples who stay together despite rumors

The exemplary spouses David and Victoria Beckham have been “divorced” more than a dozen times over the years that they have been together. There were reports in the media about the betrayal of a football player, to which Victoria did not react, noting only that she would deal with her family problems herself. There were often reasons for gossip: because the couple rarely went out together, or because Beckham seemed sad (and she rarely smiles at all). But nothing happened: in July, celebrities celebrated their 20-year wedding anniversary and once again confessed their love to each other – in defiance of all speculation and suspicions.
Julia Roberts has been married for almost twenty years to cinematographer Danny Moder, from whom she has two sons. It seems that the public is extremely annoyed that Julia is hiding her personal life and does not fall into any high-profile scandals. That is why fans take information out of thin air and suspect the actress that she allegedly does not love her husband and has been trying to divorce him for a long time. Roberts herself is extremely negative about this gossip and says that she is tired of turning a blind eye to children who walk past a newsstand and see a headline like: “Julia Roberts’ divorce will cost $ 150 million.”
Photo: Getty images, Instagram