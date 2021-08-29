What are the odds of Dogecoin going up to $ 1? | Blockchain24

Dogecoin price has increased significantly by 21.21% over the last day. In fact, its weekly gain was slightly lower (20.42%) than its daily gain at the time of writing.

Are market participants buying?

Buy and sell actions usually provide an indication of whether a particular price trend might continue along the same path. Interestingly, at the time of writing, cumulative sell orders generally outnumbered buy orders. In essence, this means that market participants at this stage fix their profits and cash them out.

Source: IntoTheBlock

As you can see from the attached graph, the gap between buying and selling has widened over the past six hours. The same reflected a negative value of 145.26 million DOGE at the time of writing. Now, for the price of DOGE to become natural, buyers must come to the rescue. However, looking at how the trades developed on each side, it can be argued that the price of the alt will not be able to sustain its rally.









A similar trend was observed on the market depth chart. The number of buy / sell orders appeared to be significantly higher than the number of buy / buy orders. When open sell orders exceed open buy orders, the DOGE price most often moves southward.

Source: IntoTheBlock

Social trend

Whenever the DOGE community created a buzz on social media, the price of the viola reacted positively. Recently, however, the number of mentions (on a daily basis) has fluctuated in the range of $ 2,000 to $ 4,000. It is noteworthy that during the April-May phase, when the price of the viola was at the level of USD 0.6 per ATH, the value of this indicator fluctuated in the range of 50-55 thousand. Consequently, the community needs to be more active on social platforms to keep prices going up.

Verification in practice

The number of traders has seen a small spike from 278.2k to 280.65k lately. Hence, the recent spike in prices can be explained by their actions. However, looking at the speed with which other market players are leaving the DOGE arena, it can be concluded that the alt will not be able to maintain its growth in the coming days. In retrospect, the $ 1 dream seems like a long way off at this point.