what does it mean and what it looked like before “reincarnation”

Transgender woman Caitlyn Jennerwho until 2015 was known as Bruce Jenner, stepfather Kim Kardashian, will run for governor of California.

She announced this on her Twitter.

“I’m in! California is worth fighting for!” – she wrote.

Jenner criticized incumbent Governor of California, Democrat Gavin Newsom for an “overly tough lockdown” and high taxes.

According to Axios, Jenner supports the Republicans. For her campaign, she hired several former aides to former U.S. President Donald Trump.

In the past, while still in the status of Bruce Jenner, Caitlin was an Olympic champion in decathlon, and starred in the reality show “The Kardashian Family”. At the moment, she is considered one of the most famous transpersons in the world.





In the past, film actors Ronald Reagan (1967-1975, then President of the United States) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (2003-2011) became the governors of California.

