What Victoria Beckham, Gwyneth Paltrow and our Glucose have in common – Stars

Did you know that 48% of Russians are inclined to intolerancelactose? Moreover, many of us live with lactose intolerance for many years without even knowing it. Someone, feeling that they do not particularly like milk, refuses it, but continues to eat cookies, chocolate, sausages, sauces, and drink instant coffee. Unaware of the insidious lactose hidden in these foods.

What to do? First of all, you should pass blood tests for lactose intolerance. Because giving up milk just because the stars do it is not entirely correct. After all, dairy products are very important. Continuous use of them can reduce the risk of bone fractures and the development of osteoporosis.

Aligning with the stars

And many stars – both Russian and foreign – really began at some point to massively abandon milk and switch to a lactose-free diet.

Gwyneth Paltrow is known in Hollywood as the main adherent of a healthy lifestyle. Her appearance proves that the actress is on the right path, because she looks 20 younger than her real age. At first, Gwyneth refused dairy products only for the duration of her 21-day detox. But later she decided that she didn’t need milk and cream at all.









Victoria Beckham, in order to continue to remain as slim as in her youth, literally eats like Thumbelina. All unhealthy foods have long since disappeared from her diet. She does not eat sweets or anything made from wheat. Victoria also limits the amount of carbohydrates in her diet. She also does not eat dairy products. True, she switched to a lactose-free diet, according to her, forcedly – because of the revealed lactose intolerance.

Our Natalia Ionova-Chistyakova, whom everyone knows as Glucose, refused lactose at all because she had some problems with the digestibility of milk sugar. It was just that one of her daughters was diagnosed with lactose intolerance. And Natasha decided, so to speak, to support her heiress.

Instructions for use

So, what you can and cannot eat during a lactose-free diet. Here’s a memo that you should keep close at hand. We will not write about milk and its derivatives – it seems to be so obvious. Therefore, let’s go through other, not the most obvious products.

Soups, sauces, gravies

If you don’t eat at home, try not to order cream soups, main courses with white gravies, and white sauces. Often milk and cream are added to them. Cream cakes, filled chocolate bars, even harmless toffee – all of them are likely to contain lactose. The same goes for pies, cakes, gingerbread and cookies.

Desserts and sweets

It is better to exclude this section from your diet altogether, even if you are not afraid of lactose. But if you care precisely about the fact that there is no presence of lactose in the products, then carefully study the composition of the sweets that you buy in the store or order in cafe-restaurants.

Bio Supplements

If you lead a healthy lifestyle, exercise a lot and consume protein shakes, then it would not be superfluous for you to study the composition of drinks. Often, alas, lactose is also present there.