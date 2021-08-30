2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominees Announced

The traditional Billboard Music Awards 2020 will be held on October 14th. The show will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson, and the following performers will compete for the grand prize:
Artist of the Year
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post malone
Taylor Swift
Best Billboard 200 Album
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish
Lover, Taylor Swift
Free Spirit, Khalid
Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
Best Song from the Hot 100 Chart
Someone You Loved, Lewis Capaldi
bad guy, Billie Eilish
Old Town Road, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
Truth Hurts, Lizzo
Senorita, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Best Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Best performer
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil nas x
Post malone
Ed Sheeran
Best New Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil nas x
Lizzo
Roddy ricch
Billboard’s Best Achievement
Mariah Carey
Luke combs
Lil nas x
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
Best Duo / Group
Bts
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At the disco
Best Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Post malone
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil nas x
Post malone
Best Collaboration
No Guidance, Chris Brown and Drake
Old Town Road, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
Senorita, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Sunflower (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”), Post Malone and Suei Lee
I Don’t Care, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
Best Soundtrack
“Aladdin”
“Descendants 3”
“Frozen 2”
K-12 by Melanie Martinez
Mud by Motley Crue