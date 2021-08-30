Monday, August 30, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominees Announced




    Billie Eilish

    The traditional Billboard Music Awards 2020 will be held on October 14th. The show will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson, and the following performers will compete for the grand prize:

    Artist of the Year

    Billie Eilish

    Jonas Brothers

    Khalid

    Post malone

    Taylor Swift

    Best Billboard 200 Album

    When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish

    Lover, Taylor Swift

    Free Spirit, Khalid

    Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

    Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

    Best Song from the Hot 100 Chart

    Someone You Loved, Lewis Capaldi

    bad guy, Billie Eilish

    Old Town Road, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

    Truth Hurts, Lizzo

    Senorita, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

    Best Female Artist

    Billie Eilish

    Ariana Grande

    Halsey

    Lizzo

    Taylor Swift

    Best performer

    DaBaby

    Khalid

    Lil nas x

    Post malone

    Ed Sheeran

    Best New Artist

    DaBaby

    Billie Eilish

    Lil nas x

    Lizzo

    Roddy ricch




    Billboard’s Best Achievement

    Mariah Carey

    Luke combs

    Lil nas x

    Harry Styles

    Taylor Swift

    Best Duo / Group

    Bts

    Dan + Shay

    Jonas Brothers

    Maroon 5

    Panic! At the disco

    Best Billboard 200 Artist

    Drake

    Billie Eilish

    Khalid

    Post malone

    Taylor Swift

    Top Hot 100 Artist

    DaBaby

    Billie Eilish

    Khalid

    Lil nas x

    Post malone

    Best Collaboration

    No Guidance, Chris Brown and Drake

    Old Town Road, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

    Senorita, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

    Sunflower (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”), Post Malone and Suei Lee

    I Don’t Care, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

    Best Soundtrack

    “Aladdin”

    “Descendants 3”

    “Frozen 2”

    K-12 by Melanie Martinez

    Mud by Motley Crue


