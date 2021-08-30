2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominees Announced

Billie Eilish

The traditional Billboard Music Awards 2020 will be held on October 14th. The show will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson, and the following performers will compete for the grand prize:

Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post malone

Taylor Swift

Best Billboard 200 Album

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish

Lover, Taylor Swift

Free Spirit, Khalid

Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

Best Song from the Hot 100 Chart

Someone You Loved, Lewis Capaldi

bad guy, Billie Eilish

Old Town Road, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

Truth Hurts, Lizzo

Senorita, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Best Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Best performer

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil nas x

Post malone

Ed Sheeran

Best New Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil nas x

Lizzo

Roddy ricch









Billboard’s Best Achievement

Mariah Carey

Luke combs

Lil nas x

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Best Duo / Group

Bts

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At the disco

Best Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil nas x

Post malone

Best Collaboration

No Guidance, Chris Brown and Drake

Old Town Road, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

Senorita, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Sunflower (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”), Post Malone and Suei Lee

I Don’t Care, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

Best Soundtrack

“Aladdin”

“Descendants 3”

“Frozen 2”

K-12 by Melanie Martinez

Mud by Motley Crue