A source spoke about Pitt’s reaction to Jolie’s new accusations | News | News

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is saddened by the accusations of ex-wife Angelina Jolie of domestic violence. This was reported by the New York Post on March 21, citing sources.

As an insider explained, the 57-year-old artist is “heartbroken” because his ex-wife decided on a similar path.

“After the divorce, the couple had negative emotions, but Brad took responsibility for his actions, admitted his past mistakes, stopped drinking alcohol,” the source said.

He added that the actors’ union was very passionate, but at times the relationship became toxic. Quarrels arose between the spouses, but no domestic violence charges were brought against Pitt. There were also no police reports or other documents confirming his ill-treatment of Jolie.

According to an insider, the actress’s statements are aimed at gaining influence in court over the custody of the couple’s children.









“Brad thinks that they are trying to protect him from his own children, and he is extremely upset,” – said the source.

Last week, actress Angelina Jolie said she intends to provide evidence of domestic violence by Brad Pitt. It was reported that the children of the couple, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, will testify at the new trial.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 after 12 years of relationship. The couple have six children – 19-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. In May 2019, it was reported that actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt decided to maintain friendly relations after the divorce in order to raise six children.