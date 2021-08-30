Monday, August 30, 2021
    Actress Mila Kunis spotted filming a new film in New York




    The film is scheduled to be released in 2022.

    Filming of a new film has started in New York, where a Hollywood actress will play the main role Mila Kunis… Previously, the paparazzi have already managed to make the first photo from the set along with the actress and her colleague Finn Wittrock, the couple played lovers in Midtown.

    Milu Kunis and Finn Wittrock / © Getty Images

    Milu Kunis and Finn Wittrock / Getty Images

    In the new photos, Mila was wearing a black sweater and a white asymmetrical pleated skirt, which she paired with burgundy pumps. A large shoulder bag complemented this stylish look.

    Mila Kunis / © Getty Images

    Mila Kunis / Getty Images




    The film, titled Luckiest Girl Alive, will be the adaptation of the New York Times bestseller, a detective novel written by American writer Jessica Knoll.

    The novel tells the story of a young woman, editor of a glamorous women’s magazine, who has a loving boyfriend and a great life. But as a teenager, she went through a series of horrific and emotionally devastating events, including a school shooting, that continued to affect her well into her adult years.

