Analyst Describes Scenarios For The Fall Of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Chainlink And Two Other Crypto Assets | Blockchain24

A renowned cryptanalyst and trader charts key support levels for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Chainlink and two other cryptoassets in the event of a wide correction in digital asset markets.

The trader, known in the industry as Altcoin Psycho, tells his YouTube subscribers that he is looking at two main price areas where Bitcoin (BTC) could potentially bounce.

“In this case, the previous weekly low ($ 44,000) should provide a small short-term bounce. The monthly open (around $ 41,000) usually provides a really strong bounce in an uptrend if Bitcoin hits that level. “

Looking at Ethereum (ETH), a trader identifies two scenarios in which a leading smart contract platform could resume an uptrend after a rapid recovery.

“I just have a feeling that we will see something really strange here. Either this $ 2,600 level comes to the fore, and before people have a chance to place a bet in this zone, we will roll back, or I can imagine a scenario in which we trap people. So we trade here temporarily, catch a bunch of late bargainers and then send them back up. “







Next is the Oracle Chainlink decentralized platform (LINK). According to the crypto strategist, he closely monitors Chainlink price action to buy on the dip.

“I think this is a great $ 18 zone for betting on LINK.”

The fourth coin on the Altcoin Psycho radar is the THORChain decentralized exchange protocol (RUNE). The analyst describes the support level as well as the RUNE cancellation point.

“I plan to bet at this level of $ 8. I’m not going to use leverage or anything like that. If we go back to that horizontal, for example the $ 6 or $ 7 mark, I will cut the trade and probably take the risk. “

The latter is the Akash Network (AKASH). According to the trader, his forecast for AKASH is between two and three years.