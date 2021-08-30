Monday, August 30, 2021
    Angelina Jolie broke Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram record




    Angelina Jolie | Getty Images

    The competition between Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston does not stop even after the end of the scandal with Brad Pitt. Actresses have been trying to explain to fans that they are not paying attention to each other for a long time, but people still find reasons to talk about their “standoff”.

    So, fans noticed that Angelina broke the Instagram record, which Jennifer had previously set when she registered on the social network.

    The fact is that Jolie recently created an Instagram profile, which in the first three hours was followed by more than two million network users. Note that Aniston’s account has collected the first million subscribers in 5 hours and 16 minutes.

    Interestingly, the star of “Lara Croft” signed up on Instagram solely in order to promote her charity projects and inform people about those who suffer from armed conflicts. Personal 46-year-old actress is not going to share.




    Source: E!

