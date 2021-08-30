Angelina Jolie has become the star of the heartbreaking film. Trailer published

45-year-old Angelina Jolie got the lead role in the film by the famous director Taylor Sheridan. She played a firefighter who is fighting a raging forest element in the film “Those Who Wish Me Death”.

The film company has released the first footage from the shoot. Jolie worked in extreme conditions. She had to be near an open fire. The film star appeared in yellow overalls and a helmet. The star was clutching an ax in her hands. Another shot shows Brad Pitt’s ex-wife walking through a dark forest with 14-year-old actor Finn Little. Angelina and her clothes were stained with soot.









According to the actress, she got a dramatic role. Her character Hannah has experienced personal drama. She could not save three people from the fire. While working in the forest, a woman met a teenager in front of whom a murder took place. Now he is hiding from people who want to remove the witness. The heroine Jolie has to protect the boy and continue to fight forest fires.

“She carries a heavy burden of guilt and is completely broken. On the one hand, she is a fearless lifeguard and a bit of an adrenaline addict, and on the other, she survived a tragedy and feels responsible for what happened. It is essentially a heartbreaking film about people who stick together to survive, ”People quotes Jolie as saying.

Previously, “Scotch” reported on the main trends in hair coloring in 2021.

The list of the most fashionable light shades includes golden, ash, platinum and blond with a pinkish tint. Among the dark colors, the trend was warm chestnut, deep black and dusty chocolate.