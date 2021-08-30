Angelina Jolie on breaking up with Brad Pitt: “I focused on healing our family.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

45-year-old Angelina Jolie has always been very careful about her divorce from Brad Pitt. However, in a new interview, the star still allowed herself some frankness. So, the artist admitted that she and her ex-husband live next door. Neighborhood Jolie explains the convenience for the heirs.

“For the sake of the children, I wanted their father to be there. He lives five minutes walk from us. What I like most is that there are many paths and places to walk and think. I am very lucky that we found such a place, ”said the star.

Of course, the divorce was a serious test for Angelina. The former lovers did not have any disputes over property, but they argued for a long time about custody. Jolie demanded sole control over the lives of children and restrictions on the communication of the heirs with the father. As a result, Brad conceded to the ex-wife in this matter.









Angelina spends a lot of time with children

Now Angelina is gradually returning to normal life and is trying to normalize the psychological situation in the family. “The past few years have been pretty tough. I focused on healing our family. Everything slowly returns, as if ice is thawing, and blood circulation in the body is restored, ”Jolie explained.

The tests brought Angelina even closer to the children. The actress is known for her specific parenting techniques. So, her heirs themselves chose which subjects they want to study. “I’m not a perfect mom in the standard sense of the word. All the time I want to go somewhere, to run, to comprehend the world. I have instilled this tendency in children. Most of all I like to spend evenings with them for long conversations. I loved both when they were just toddlers and their teenage years. Now children get to know me in a new way. They get used to the idea that I’m not special. Just a person who is older than them, ”the artist emphasized.

Very soon, the movie “The Eternals” will be released, in which Angelina played one of the main roles. Talking to Vogue, the actress admitted that she still adores her profession. However, charity work does not allow you to devote much time to creativity.

Photo: Legion-Media