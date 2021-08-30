Ariana Grande creates a clone robot in the video “34 + 35”

With references to the iconic Metropolis and Austin Powers.

Frame from the video “34 + 35”

Ariana Grande showed the video “34 + 35”. In it, the singer plays two roles: a scientist from the laboratory and a twin robot she creates.



Video “34 + 35” was inspired by the movie “Metropolis” – hinted at by the robot costume and the scene of its creation. In the final scene of the video, a nod to Austin Powers can be seen. The video was directed by Director X, who worked with Rihanna, Drake, Justin Bieber and many other stars.





“34 + 35” is not Grande’s first music video inspired by famous films. Released in 2018, “Thank U, Next” was filmed in the style of 2000s youth comedy – it recreates scenes from Mean Girls, Legally Blondes, 13 to 30 and Bring It On.

The composition “34 + 35” was included in Ariana Grande’s sixth album “Positions”, which was released on October 30. This is the second single from the record – the title track was released first (in the video for this song, the singer became the President of the United States).









Album “Positions” topped the Billboard 200 charts and remained at the top a week after its release. The title track is currently ranked # 3 on the worldwide Spotify chart and # 2 in America, while 34 + 35 is # 19 worldwide and # 9 in America. On the Russian Spotify chart, there is only one Grande track – “Positions”, it is at 49th place.