Ariana Grande launches a full-fledged beauty line

Ariana Grande (Photo: @arianagrande)

To make sure that the planned launch of Ariana Grande’s cosmetic line is not a joke, you can go to the official instagram account “rem beauty” (this will be the name of the singer’s beauty brand). At least to make sure that he, in principle, is … After all, at the moment the page is empty, but the fans are sure: this will not last long. The only message Ariana left was a video of a banner ad from New York’s Times Square, cryptically announcing “rem coming soon.”

Photo: @rembeauty

It is expected that products such as pencils and gels for eyebrows, eyeshadows, blush, lipsticks, highlighters, eyeliners and eyelash growth serums will be produced under the brand’s logo.









Fragrance Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

Grande has already tried herself in the beauty industry. Before the launch of a full range of cosmetics, the singer presented a perfume line. The very first fragrance was launched in 2015 and the newest one this year. For six years, the singer’s portfolio has been replenished with ten bottles! One of Ariana’s most popular perfumes is the fruity-floral “Thank U, Next” (based on the song of the same name) and the oriental, “warming” REM with spicy notes.

REM fragrance, Ariana Grande